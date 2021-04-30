ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given “Hold” Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their hold rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASML. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $605.80.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $662.48 on Monday. ASML has a 1-year low of $275.96 and a 1-year high of $675.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $278.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.53.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 11.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.0% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $11,483,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in ASML by 71.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

