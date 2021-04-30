Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $132.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.15 and a 52-week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $670,791. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.