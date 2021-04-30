Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 103,906 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,613,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $173.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $176.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

