Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 461,314 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 461,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

