Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 243.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,887 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Amedisys worth $14,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amedisys by 50.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Amedisys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Truist raised their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

Amedisys stock opened at $285.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.42 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

