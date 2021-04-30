Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 613,357 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 140.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,357 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $20,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zogenix by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth about $901,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

