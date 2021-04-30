Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 358,982 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,423,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Synovus Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,027 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,827,000 after buying an additional 50,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.41.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

