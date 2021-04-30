AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,800 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,757.06 ($114.41).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,661 ($100.09) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,268.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,586.42. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

