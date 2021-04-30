Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Receives $12.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

ATRO stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,964. The firm has a market cap of $537.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. Astronics has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Astronics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Astronics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Astronics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

