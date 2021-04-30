Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.69

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 133191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atico Mining in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.70 million and a PE ratio of 9.73.

In other news, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,557,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$934,200. Also, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$48,158.52. Insiders sold a total of 371,890 shares of company stock worth $213,339 over the last three months.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

