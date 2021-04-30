Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.69

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 133191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atico Mining in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.70 million and a PE ratio of 9.73.
About Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)
Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
