Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $78.34 on Friday. Atkore has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.47.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATKR. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

