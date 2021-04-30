Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATASY opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.22 and a beta of 1.25. Atlantia has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

