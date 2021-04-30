Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.81. 33,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,480. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

