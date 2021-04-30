Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of ATLKY stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 33,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,480. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

