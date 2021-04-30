Atlas Copco’s (ATLKY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DNB Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

ATLKY traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.81. 33,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,480. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 0.97. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

