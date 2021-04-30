Atlas Private Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2,173.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,210.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 46,971 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. 653,553 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

