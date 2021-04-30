Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $955,000 Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned 1.74% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RFEM traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $74.92. 1,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,075. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average is $71.42. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $49.39 and a 1-year high of $78.24.

