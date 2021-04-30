Atlas Private Wealth Management Increases Stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 124.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,383 shares during the quarter. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF accounts for 3.5% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FUMB. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000.

FUMB remained flat at $$20.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 41,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,827. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

