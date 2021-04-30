Atlas Private Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.54.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.64. The stock had a trading volume of 404,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,532,572. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.53. The firm has a market cap of $933.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.