Atlas Private Wealth Management Reduces Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 178.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 134,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIA stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.69. 970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,635. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average of $89.27. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

