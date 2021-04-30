Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.18, but opened at $19.80. Atomera shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 6,546 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 43,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $1,203,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $4,635,082.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,003 shares of company stock worth $6,320,226 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atomera in the fourth quarter worth $3,600,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 642,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 75,533 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Atomera in the 4th quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atomera in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $384.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

