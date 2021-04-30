AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at $31,787,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AtriCure by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

