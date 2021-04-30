AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $85.00. The company traded as high as $75.70 and last traded at $75.70, with a volume of 5295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.85.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,787,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after buying an additional 47,101 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AtriCure by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,007 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

