AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Trading Down 4.1%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.16. Approximately 3,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 242,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 99.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

