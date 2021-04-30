Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AUPH. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

