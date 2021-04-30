Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the March 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANZBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

