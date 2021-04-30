Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATDRY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

