AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.92 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AvalonBay Communities updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.51. 695,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,804. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $196.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

