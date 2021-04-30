Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVTR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 96,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,479. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. Avantor has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 270.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $565,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 12.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 77.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Avantor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 43.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.