Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $213.64 and last traded at $213.64, with a volume of 1953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.24.

The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.