Avery Dennison Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 663 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 861% compared to the average volume of 69 put options.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $214.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $98.84 and a 12-month high of $216.98. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AVY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

