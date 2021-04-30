Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.69

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.69 and last traded at $88.03, with a volume of 2263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

