Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital upped their target price on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of AVT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,010. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avnet will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

