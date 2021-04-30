Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avnet will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

