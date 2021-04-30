Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Lifted to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to a positive rating in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.62.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

