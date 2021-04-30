Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $35.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.62.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,677. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

