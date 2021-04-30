Axe Trading 30.9% Lower This Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $660,080.40 and $104.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $663.18 or 0.01210819 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.