AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS.

NYSE AXS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXS. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

