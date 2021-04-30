B. Riley Increases Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Price Target to $240.00

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.

ROG stock traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.66. 493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,219. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 611.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.91 and its 200 day moving average is $163.64. Rogers has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

