Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €90.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

KGX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €82.67 ($97.25).

KGX stock opened at €84.88 ($99.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €81.92 and a 200-day moving average of €74.82. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

