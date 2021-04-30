Baader Bank Reiterates €31.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.93 ($35.21).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €29.30 ($34.47) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.87. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

