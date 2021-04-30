BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.30

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and traded as high as $5.60. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 213,111 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BANCO DO BRASIL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.