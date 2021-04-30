Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BSMX. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of BSMX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.63. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,287. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

