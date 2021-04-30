BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BancorpSouth Bank has raised its dividend payment by 40.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BXS opened at $30.37 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

