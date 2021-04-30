Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO Sells $350,763.42 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $350,763.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -120.46 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.21. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.12 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 33.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 23.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

