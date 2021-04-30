Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 175 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of HACK opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $64.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.