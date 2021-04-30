Bank Hapoalim BM Takes $222,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,120,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $136.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.