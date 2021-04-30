Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

NYSE:BAC opened at $41.11 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

