Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LCSHF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lancashire from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

