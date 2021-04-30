Bank of Stockton Acquires 237 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in The Southern were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $1,610,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 12.9% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 10.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $65.12. 18,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.93.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

